In a Sunday afternoon lecture on March 15 at 2 p.m. in the Auditorium of the East Tennessee History Center, Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn’s great grand-nephew, author Tyler Boyd, will discuss his recently released book, "Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn: Woman Suffrage, Free Elections & a Life of Service." The lecture is presented by the East Tennessee Historical Society and is free and open to the public. Boyd will sign books following the program and books will be available for purchase.
While the McMinn County native is best known for casting the tie-breaking vote in the Tennessee legislature to ratify the 19th Amendment and enfranchising millions of American women, Burn's career was just getting started in 1920. Other highlights from his 50-year career in state politics include running for governor, writing successful legislation to prevent election fraud, advocating for lowering the voting age, and fighting for equal apportionment of the then rural-dominated state legislature.
"Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn: Woman Suffrage, Free Elections & a Life of Service" tells the complete and true story of Burn’s role in the 19th Amendment's ratification, debunks the myths and apocryphal stories that followed the stateman’s life, and draws upon exclusive resources in the possession of the Burn Family.
For more information on ETHS exhibitions, programs, or museum hours, call 865-215-8824 or visit the website at www.EastTNHistory.org. The ETHC is located at 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville.
