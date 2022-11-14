October flew by very quickly. First Union Grove would like to thank the Blount County Career Fair for having us. Not only did we have a great time, but we also learned about careers in our area. Thank you to Blount Partnership for hosting this informative event.
We would also like to thank Trey Smith, an NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs, who came on Oct. 27 to talk to the students about how he made it through his obstacles in life and he made school a priority. We sincerely thank him for coming.
UGMS hosted our Veterans Day program on Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. We would like to thank all our veterans, members of the William Blount High School AFJROTC color guard, Blount County Schools Director David Murrell and school board member Fred Goins for attending. The program featured performances by the UGMS choir, UGMS band, and guest soloist Noah Tuten, WBHS band director. Special thanks to everyone who attended.
Beta Club sponsored a schoolwide canned food drive. The homeroom that donated the most canned food items will win a pizza party. On Nov. 14, the Beta Club kicked off its annual collection for Toys for Tots/Toys for Blount County in conjunction with the Junior Service League. New toys and books may be dropped off in the art room any time through Dec. 2. Beta Club is sponsored by Lynette Webb and Anissa Hudson.
The Union Grove Middle School Academic Olympics Team placed second in the countywide tournament. It is sponsored by Krista Curtis. Team members are: sixth graders Logan Hill, Austin MacAbee and Stella Vorwereck; seventh graders Anna Kate Sims, Joseph Smith and Kynzee Summers; eighth graders Lyla Carter, Cory Hatcher, Kaylee Lunsford and Ayden Tyler.
Students will be off Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving.
Basketball has started. Let’s hope for a good season.
Christmas concerts will start in December. The band’s will be Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.
The choir’s will be on Dec. 6, which will be combined with Carpenters Middle and William Blount High School. It will be held at Fairview United Methodist church at 7 p.m.
Abigail Fox is a Union Grove school correspondent.
