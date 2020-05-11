Never.
That’s the last time Elaine Streno said her agency, Second Harvest Food Bank, saw such dire needs. Job loss is at levels not seen since the Great Depression. Serving the food needs of 18 counties in East Tennessee has meant changes in the way they distribute food and just trying to keep up with demand.
“I can tell you exactly when it started — the week of March 16,” said Streno, who has been with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee for 27 years. “The demand for food in some of our areas increased a minimum of 50%.”
She said in normal times, Second Harvest would provide 200,000 pounds of food per week to its partnering agencies.
“We have been averaging 500,000 pounds per week,” she said. “It has been insane.”
Blount County is one of the 18 counties Second Harvest serves. Its headquarters, which includes an 80,000-square-foot warehouse, is just off Middlesettlements Road in Maryville. The agency moved there in 2011. She said there are 15 partnering agencies in this community alone. They include Community Food Connection, Community Action Agency, Alcoa-Maryville Church of God, Chilhowee Baptist Association, Townsend Church of God and Louisville Christian Assistance Center. Fifteen elementary schools in Blount County are participants in the Food for Kids Program.
Second Harvest has eight different feeding programs. They include the Summer Food for Kids, School Pantry, Food Sourcing, Senior Outreach, Food Rescue, Rural Route, Mobile Pantry and Nutrition Access. Second Harvest is able to buy food in bulk to provide for the needs in East Tennessee. Streno said 70% of the food they have on hand is purchased and the remaining 30% is donated.
The Food Rescue program, Streno explained, picks up perishables from grocery stores and distributes to its partners, like CFC.
“Well, the week of March 16 there wasn’t any perishables to be picked up because they were all purchased,” Streno said. “But the restaurant industry smashed to a halt so we were getting pallets of food from places like US Food Service since restaurants were’t open. It’s crazy how it all evolved.”
A very generous gift
Some might be wondering how Second Harvest has been able to keep up with demand. Thankfully, the agency has been the recipient of kindness and generosity from Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
He gave the Feeding America network $100 million. Second Harvest is part of that network of 200 agencies. Streno said Second Harvest’s share ended up being half a million dollars.
“He wanted it all spent by May 12,” Streno said of Bezos. In addition to being able to buy extra food, Second Harvest was able to purchase a new forklift, racks for the repacking area, a conveyor system, pallet wrapper, hand-held scanners and pallet jack. Because of these additions, the agency has been able to meet demand.
It was important to get ahead of this pandemic and meet the problems head-on, this executive director said. She said in mid-March, she and her staff began to meet every day to navigate a course of action.
“We started meeting every morning to try and figure out how we were going to get this food to the needy,” Streno said. “Our phones were ringing off the hook. People were needing food and everybody was scared. There was anxiety about what’s coming.”
Every county the agency serves has been hit hard. But, places like Sevier County took a real gut punch because of so many restaurant workers who lost their jobs, Streno said.
Despite having to find new ways to deliver its food, Second Harvest hasn’t had to cancel any programs. Some like the ones in schools have been altered. Now food is getting to families who drive up to the schools and have food loaded into their trunks.
Finding new ways to serve
“It’s just become a mobile pantry type of distribution,” Streno said. She said packing the food in boxes and distributing them in vehicles avoids the gathering that usually happens in a food pantry line. “We were trying to distance ourselves from the people who needed us as much as possible,” Streno said.
And like many agencies, Second Harvest relies on a band of volunteers to get the job done. Thanks to the funds from Bezos, they were able to hire some temporary workers to step in. This is the first week that volunteers are returning to the warehouse.
Over the past several weeks, the food bank has taken its supplies of food to where the needs are. Sterno said the agency was at McGhee Tyson Airport recently to provide staples to employees there. In addition, mobile food pantries have been set up in Knox County for restaurant workers and also in Dandridge.
“When we were in Dandridge last week, there were 1,100 families that were fed,” she said.
CFC ready to help
Community Food Connection, a partner agency in Blount County, opens its doors three days a week to distribute food free of charge to those in need. Linda Wells, vice president, said all activity has been moved outdoors. Those who come to the food pantry don’t even have to get out of their cars. No questions are being asked, Wells said. If someone needs food and shows up, they will get food.
In addition to nonperishables like peanut butter, soups, canned vegetables and pasta, clients at CFC can receive produce, orange juice, bread, yogurt, milk and eggs, Wells said. Much of it is donated from local stores like Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens. Every day looks a little different.
Lines have been shorter than expected, Wells said. She said she didn’t know if people thought they were closed or were fearful of getting out. The process has been made as safe as possible, she stressed.
It’s hard to ask for help,” Wells said. “But we are there and willing to do our part.” She said she doesn’t know when they will be able to open the building again because social distancing is impossible.
“We would expect the demand would be tremendous right now. Our numbers are not higher than when we were open for people to come in,” Wells said. She said they do not have a way to communicate with clients to let them know any updates.
There are other “satellite” food pantries that have popped up to help, Wells said she has heard. That means there are more groups out there taking this on. CFC feeds close to 5,000 people per month and is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Streno said some who have lost jobs may now have started getting their unemployment benefits or federal stimulus checks. That might explain why demand has gone down in some places, she surmised. Second Harvest continues to see an increase in need.
“We are prepared to meet the demand for now,” she said.
Bezos’ donation has this food bank in good shape for now. Generous members of the community also have been kind to donate, officials said. It takes lots of people coming together to make things better in times such as these.
“This (pandemic) has confirmed my thought process all along,” Streno said. “There are good people everywhere and there are many in Blount County and in other 17 counties that don’t want to see a child or elderly person go hungry. We live in an incredibly generous area of the country, and I am proud our warehouse is in Blount County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.