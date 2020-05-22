On Sunday, May 24, Union Ave Books in Knoxville will host a drive-by book launch for the debut novel, "The Illusion OF Leaving," by Jeannette Brown.
The coronavirus has made it impossible to hold the standard book launch where people gather inside the bookstore for a reading and signing by the author.
The drive-by launch will be held in front of the bookstore at 517 Union Avenue from noon until 2 p.m. Customers can prepay on the store’s website or with a credit card. Brown will be on hand to sign her book. She and the booksellers will be masked, gloved, and six feet away from each other. Customers will stay in their cars.
Following the launch, Cindy Moffett, president of the Knoxville Writers’ Guild, will interview Jeannette Brown via Zoom. The interview is scheduled for 2:30.
This is the first time a book launch has been held in this fashion as a response to the virus.
