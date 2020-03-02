The month of February has seemed to fly by very quickly. With only a few months left in the school year, it’s almost hard to believe. Here are some highlights of February and what’s to come in March.
Recently, on Feb. 26, Rhonda Gunter’s class came in second place at the Special Olympics basketball game at Heritage High School.
Additionally, Kindness Rocks — rocks painted with messages of encouragement — were created and placed around the community by Student Council members. They will be selling messages of kindness as a fundraiser this month that will come in a pack of Pop Rocks. This is part of our school wide theme this year of spreading kindness.
Furthermore, Katilin Ghorley, a seventh grader, won the Blount County 4-H poster contest. She will now be competing in the regional poster contest.
Finally, from March 23-31, the Beta Club will be sponsoring its annual service project Pennies for Patients for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. As always, the homeroom that collects the most money will receive its choice of a pizza party provided by CBBC or a pasta party from Olive Garden. The second place homeroom will receive the other party.
