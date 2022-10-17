Lots of exciting things are happening this month at Union Grove Middle School. To start off, new Beta Club members were announced Sept. 26. Congratulations to all new members. Recently, our CDC (Comprehensive Development Classes) I and II students participated in Special Olympics Bowling. ALL of our kids received a medal. Teacher Christy Fuller says, "We are so proud of them!”
The following staff members were recognized with Spotlight on Excellence Awards this nine weeks: Ms. Hearon, Ms. Mohler, Ms. Proffitt, Ms. Stinnett.
In celebration of College and Exploration Week, UGMS educators wore college gear to represent their alma maters. Each college was plotted on a large map in the cafeteria. Students were invited to ask teachers and staff about the colleges they attended.
Eighth grade students will be attending a career fair on Oct. 19 where businesses in our community present options for students to consider for their future occupations.
YOKE is still going on Tuesdays at 3:30-4:30 in the cafeteria. Fellowship of Christian Athletes is also still meeting in Mrs. Crye’s room on Fridays at 7:40-8 a.m.
Fall break was Oct. 3-9. Student Council met on Oct. 12.
The Student Council will be having Red Ribbon Week so mark your calendars for Oct. 24-28.
Butterbraid sales to benefit the school started on Oct. 11 and run through Nov. 2.
Veterans Day is coming up. Everyone is more than welcome to come watch the UGMS band and choir put on a great show to honor those who served. Join us on Friday, Nov. 4, in the gym.
Abigail Fox is a school correspondent at Union Grove Middle School.
