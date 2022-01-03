Back in December, the 4-H Club of Union Grove Middle School put together bags for the 25 school resource officers that serve the Blount County schools. Each officer received a treat bag of items to say thank-you for keeping us safe in our schools.
Additionally, UGMS was first and second countywide for middle school growth on their diagnostics, and English Language Arts was first and third. It shows how the response to intervention and core teachers work in conjunction to ensure the maximization of student growth and learning at UGMS.
The last day of winter break was Jan. 3 so students should report back to classes today, Jan. 4.
