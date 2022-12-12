Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Abigail Fox, Union Grove school correspondent
Thanks to Mr. Rector for filling in while Haleigh Copeland was gone. Mr. Rector came to Union Grove Middle School with priceless knowledge and experience. He has really helped our band grow.
The 4H Club is collecting Hot Hands’ hand warmers up until Dec. 14, so feel free to donate.
Beta Club collected Toy for Tots up until Dec. 2, so thank you all who donated. Beta Club also collected cans for Second Harvest and Toys for Tots.
YOKE stopped for the semester on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and will begin at the start of next semester.
Student council will be selling candy canes for friends and teachers.
Volleyball tryouts were held Dec. 9, 12 and also today.
The choir performed Dec. 6 combined with Carpenters Middle and William Blount High School at Fairview United Methodist, and the band’s Christmas concert was Dec. 8 in the gymnasium.
Christmas break will begin Dec. 17, and we will come back Jan. 3.
Abigail Fox is Union Grove school correspondent
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.