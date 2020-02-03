The second semester has begun at Union Grove Middle, and the schedule is busy as ever. Here’s a recap of events that happened, as well as events to come.
In the Chilhowee Club of Maryville Poetry Contest, Maya Gray placed second with poem “Knowledge and Loneliness.” Jude Harbin was awarded Honorable Mention.
On Jan. 18, Union Grove STEM Team competed in the Future City Regional Competition. The Sea Sprai team earned an award for best planning. The team Atlantis had near perfect scale modeling.
On Jan. 31, the Student Council took the CDC II class to Rainforest Adventures Zoo. As peer buddies, the Student Council members took them around the zoo, helped them purchase their lunch, navigate the everyday tasks of a field trip and be of assistance to these students over the course of the fiend trip.
On Feb. 27, the William Blount High School Career Technical Education showcase will be taking place from 5:30-7 pm at WBHS. This event will showcase all William Blount CTE programs that are offered, and allow students to tour the building and meet CTE teachers.
Congratulations to the following art students who had artwork on display at the Blount County Central Office for the month of January: Ali Campbell, Tate Romero, Addison Doornhaag, Anna Ellis, Sager Whitaker, Ava Kilgore, Mason Hughes, Jaden Brekenridge, Hayden Frank, Paige Johnson, Lexi Hunt, Brody McMillin, Ethan Ditmore, Natalie Anderson, Dakota Anderson, Allison Castenado, Alayna Soto, Ximena Reyes, Bryson Sisk, Stella Perry, Jayla Thompson, Braydon Sargent, Kayden Marshall, Andy Edmodson, Connor Bowen, Kendall Riddle, Zoe Henry, Andres Garcia, Mia Williams, Alyssa Hutsell, Carrie Coulter, Elijah McCall, Valeria Pulido, Nate Cox, Chloe Spurling, Jillian Slaughter, Kiernan Stamey, Macy Hope and Rania Kowat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.