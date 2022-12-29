When the Rev. Valerie Ohle took over as pastor of Union Grove United Methodist Church in Friendsville, most of the members had already left. It was in July 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic.
“I walked into an empty church, but we are slowly but surely growing,” she said. The new pastor said the first seven months, she was doing worship for her congregants using video.
Services started back in person in May 2021, and an expansion is now taking place. This United Methodist Church that’s part of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, is starting a satellite location on the second Sunday of each month. All are invited to attend the services at 3 p.m. at The Bird and the Book, 1509 East Broadway, Maryville. The first service takes place on Jan. 8.
“It is not non-denominational because I am United Methodist, but I will strive to make it ecumenical,” Ohle said. She came to Union Grove after pastoring Bethel UMC in Seymour.
Union Grove is a reconciling church, which means that within the doctrine of the Methodist doctrine, it is open to all and affirming to whoever, the pastor said. She said communion will be offered at each service. Local musicians Jeff Barbra and Sarah Pirkle, will be leading the music.
Union Grove has been part of Blount County for more than 150 years. It has always been a Methodist church. “This is essentially a church start,” Ohle said, because of the membership rebuilding that has taken place.
An onsite mission has also been started at the church, which is located on Lane Drive in Friendsville. Ohle said she and her congregation are working with a local organization that helps the homeless.
Pirkle said she and Barbra look forward to being a part of this satellite church.
“Jeff has talked to (Ohle) quite a bit about this,” Pirkle said. “Our values align in a lot of ways.We are looking forward to meeting in that space with like-minded people.”
She added that a 3 p.m. start time is appealing to lots of people, including musicians. Pirkle and Barbra have been playing music together for 27 years and married for 25.
