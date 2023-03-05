East Tennessee Gospel Concerts organizer Wayne Atchley has been bringing music to this community for decades, many of them at Maryville College.
This pastor, who will soon be 78, has been presenting two such concerts per year recently, at Bible Baptist Church, where he is pastor. But he’s been approached by several concert goers who say two per year just isn’t enough.
He’s listened to them, and on March 11, Atchley is bringing three acts to the stage — The Supernals Reunion, Tommy Spencer and the Million Heirs. The event will take place at Bible Baptist beginning at 6:45 p.m. Each group is expected to perform for 30 to 45 minutes.
Atchley said he has already booked the acts for the June and October dates, too.
Michael Garner, a member of the Million Heirs, said each brings their Southern gospel sound to the stage, but it’s more than that for these three groups. It’s family, he said.
“Music has always been a part of my life,” Michael said. “The Supernals have been singing my whole life. I got to sing with them back in 2008. I’ve been on the bus my whole life.”
It was Michael’s grandfather, Jerry Garner, who was one of the founders of The Supernals. Jerry left the group back in 1984 to become a pastor. Jerry’s sons, Mark Garner and Preston Garner, are now part of the Supernals Reunion and have carried on the tradition for decades.
“This concert is going to be like a family reunion,” Michael said.
He and Steve Taylor, along with Amy Hiles started the Million Heirs close to two years ago. Michael has also been in other groups — The Nelons, Royal Vision and the Triumphant Quartet, in addition to his stint with the Supernals. Michael is a native of Blount County and moved back here with his wife Deborah. They have a 3-month-old daughter, Dorothy.
The Million Heirs do a lot of traveling, mostly singing at camp meetings and revivals, Michael said. They average about 125 dates per year. At some of them, Michael preaches and sings.
Lovers of gospel music have likely seen and heard Tommy Spencer, who will share the stage on March 11. He has been singing gospel music for 40 years. Fans can see him weekly on the “Sunday Tradition” television broadcast on WVLT. It is the program once headed up by J. Bazzel Mull and his wife, Elizabeth. The show was originally called “Mull Singing Convention.” When Spencer took over, it was renamed “Sunday Tradtion.” It remains on the air on WVLT.
Spencer filled in with the Million Heirs for a brief time, and is another singer Michael is very familiar with. He said Spencer is ego-free and wants to do whatever he can to promote the music.
“The people love Tommy,” Michael said. “He has a way of connecting.”
Atchley and Jerry Garner were best of friends; they had two radio shows together many years ago. Atchley said he’s known Michael since he was born. These connections through family and music will make for a great concert, the two said.
“People know when they book us what they are going to get,” Michael said. “They don’t have to question what we are singing — high energy, old -fashioned music.”
“They all are,” Atchley replied. “That’s all I book.”
