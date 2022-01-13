United Way of Blount County has achieved and maintained Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to organizations which take extra steps to protect the children they serve. Staff is trained to understand the issue of child sexual abuse, identify unsafe situations and practices, and react responsibly in the best interest of the children they serve.
One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. United Way of Blount County earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children training to over 90% of its staff. Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse.
Darkness to Light is an international organization that leads the movement to end child sexual abuse by educating and empowering adults in education, youth serving organizations, and communities to protect children. Darkness to Light has affiliates in all 50 states and 17 international locations.
“The protection of children is of utmost importance to all of our staff here at United Way of Blount County,” said Jennifer Wackerhagen, president and CEO of United Way of Blount County. “It was a priority for us to have 100 percent participation in this crucial training, and we strongly advocate that other companies and organizations in our community bring this into their workplaces, too. Education is key, and because of Stewards of Children, our staff now feels better prepared, both personally and professionally, to identify unsafe situations and to react appropriately and responsibly.”
To learn more about child sexual abuse prevention training or to enroll your organization in Darkness to Light’s “Partner in Prevention” program, visit www.D2L.org/education/partner-in-prevention.
