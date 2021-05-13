It was the death of Michael Brown, 18, an unarmed black man, on Aug. 9, 2014, in Ferguson, Missouri, at the hands of police that stirred many across the nation into action.
That city is hundreds of miles from Blount County and yet there were those living here who silently wondered if it could happen here.
The unrest and anger spread into cities like wildfire; one local pastor in Maryville decided the time was right to address those concerns and organize a grassroots initiative to not just worry and point fingers but to unite and educate.
That pastor is the Rev. Willa Estell, of St. Paul AME Zion, located on Broadway in Maryville. Her initial clarion call to prayer for this community led to the establishment of Blount County United.
That was back in 2015 and that year, BCU held its first Walk Against Racism. One has been held every year since.
And as the years have gone by, the list of names has grown longer of black men and women who have died at the hands of police. There was Eric Garner, who died on July 17, 2014, as New York City officers had him in a chokehold, looking into whether or not he sold cigarettes illegally. Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in a Georgia suburb when he was shot and killed by a former officer.
Breonna Taylor, who was 26, and George Floyd, followed in 2020. Taylor was shot inside her home as officers in Louisville, Kentucky, tried to serve a search warrant. Floyd died with the knee of a Minneapolis officer on his neck.
Another mass shooting in this country
Then on March 16 of this year, a young man entered three massage parlors near Atlanta and shot eight people to death; of those, six were Asian.
It outraged BCU into putting out a statement against more senseless deaths.
“We the members of Blount County United, are appalled and disheartened at the recent shootings in which Robert Aaron Long (a white male) shot and killed eight people,” the statement read. “Six of whom are women and of Asian-American descent. We call their names for their lives were of utmost importance to their families and they matter to us: Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Yong Ae Yue, Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng and Paul Andre Michels.”
These recent deaths also were on the minds of the local chapter of the NAACP, and not long after the shootings near Atlanta, it and BCU came together to plan one more walk for unity.
On Saturday, May 22, the Prayer Walk for Unity and Support of Asian Americans will take place at 1 p.m. The starting point is New Providence Presbyterian Church. Participants will walk down Lamar Alexander Parkway to Shoney’s, then cross over and back down to the Blount County Courthouse. Singing, prayers and words of encouragement will be spoken from the steps of the courthouse.
“This is just one more way for BCU and the NAACP to say we support everyone who is a victim of crimes of hate and harassment,” said Robert McCelland, who is a member of both organizations. “The walk is a way for us to be visibly supportive and also to educate the wider community on the seriousness of the matter.”
While the earlier walks focused attention on injustices in the treatment of Blacks due to the deaths that occurred around the country, McClelland said the mission of both BCU and NAACP is equality and justice for all. Gun violence also has been a focal point of the walks.
Take a stand, call it out
Estell said the country is witnessing people targeted because of their skin color or beliefs, and that it’s devastating and must be called out.
“For us, it is about being aware and also calling the ugliness out for what it is,” she said.
To do that, people of all faiths and backgrounds must come together, Estell said, adding the best way to learn about others is to spend time with them.
“If my view of God is only in myself and my culture, the people I like or associate with, then our view of God is really small,” the pastor said. “If I am able to see God in all people, I have a much bigger God than we imagined.”
There have been no reports of attacks on the Asian American community here. Estell said she just wants members of that population to know BCU, NAACP and lots of Blount County citizens support them.
DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, a Japanese company, is the largest employer in Blount County. Estell said this company has invested greatly in Blount County in ways other than employment.
“We are marching for equality and justice for all people,” Estell said. “There is strength in diversity.”
As a pastor and community member, Estell said her vision is of a beloved community where people look beyond the obvious differences in one another.
“A community (is one) that looks beyond racism, classism, sexism, ageism and all the other ‘isms’ to see other human beings made in the image of God,” she described. It was the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. and others and now it is hers as well, Estell said.
The Rev. Emily Anderson is pastor of New Providence Presbyterian Church. She is a member of both the NAACP and BCU. Her congregation has participated in numerous events with the two.
Friendships emerge
Her friendship with Estell was forged in 2015 when that first walk against racism took place. The two pastors now have joint worship services at each other’s location, which are within walking distance of each other.
This summer, the two churches are partnering on a yearlong class on anti-racism. The mostly white congregation of New Providence can learn from the mostly black congregation at St. Paul, Anderson said.
“It has definitely helped us to have those combined worship services,” Anderson said.”We all tend to do what is comfortable, although I do have several members who made it a point, before COVID, to go to St. Paul on a regular basis to be in a different place. That helps a lot. We have a big potluck lunch afterward. Sitting around a table is a great way to build friendships, to build relationships.”
Anderson described the national climate like a tinderbox and said building relationships now will be a positive should the unthinkable happen. Blount County has a high percentage of White residents. The issues related to violence against people of color can no longer be ignored, the pastor said. It’s right in front of us.
“If we already have a relationship in place, we can talk and listen with one another and address it from the standpoint of a relationship instead of just us and them,” Anderson said.
