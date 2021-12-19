This is a time when the Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer special and song are seen and heard. There is another version of red nose which is often seen in real live humans with some frequency as well. And, if you have it, it is even harder to get rid of than Rudolph’s song when it is stuck in your head.
What is this red nose malady? It is called rosacea. A full-blown case of it can include red cheeks, a red, bulbous nose (a condition called rhinophyma), sometimes with hard or pus-filled pimples, and small spider-like veins, mostly on the face. In some case, if untreated, it can also affect the ears, chin and/or forehead. Even the eyes and eyelids can be affected with redness and irritation.
Not a rare condition, rosacea often first appears in people during their 30s or 40s and affects about 5% of the population. However, it varies from very mild to debilitating and deforming.
The cause of rosacea is unknown. However, several things can worsen it and make it look more noticeable, including emotional stress, hot drinks, caffeine, alcohol, spicy foods, exercise, cold or hot weather, and hot baths and showers. It often has a burning or stinging sensation when active.
So, how is rosacea treated? One of the first treatments is to try to minimize the triggers (see above). In addition, careful use of an adequate sunblock is hugely helpful. Next are a wide range of prescription creams. Used regularly, these will often reduce the redness and minimize the pimples. However, if topical treatments aren’t doing the job, oral antibiotics and certain anti-inflammitants may be used. Finally, laser and surgical treatments can be used for some of the more severe cases.
Most who receive treatment get to a stable state with only minor symptoms, but in a few it is more severe and progressive needing ongoing aggressive treatment. So, if you have some of the telltale symptoms that may be rosacea, get it checked out early so you can nip the problem in the bud before more permanent skin changes set in.
Let me close with one more Christmas reference to red, a line from the book of Isaiah which foretold the coming of the Savior some 700 years ahead of time: “Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.” Christmas celebrates God’s provision of a way to remove the most difficult red of all, the deep red stain of sin that we each carry. Blessings as you celebrate the birth of the One who provides for our most difficult healing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.