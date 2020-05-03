As Air Force veteran Charles Richard “Rick” Page sat in his front yard and watched a group of strangers put a new roof on his house Friday, he put things into perspective.
“There are plenty of things to worry about,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about my roof, though. That’s one less thing and that’s big.”
Page, 73, is the recipient of a new Owens Corning roof system thanks to the company’s Roof Deployment Project, which provides roofs for veterans across the country. Owens Corning partnered with Hullco, a home improvement company located in Knoxville, for the installation. A crew was at Page’s Friendsville home by 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
The Owens Corning Foundation donated the materials and Hullco the labor.
“I will have a new roof by the end of the day,” Page said. He has owned the home since 1992 and shares it with his wife of 24 years, Charlsey.
Page served as a mechanic for C-130 cargo planes from 1968-72 and joined as a 19-year-old. He was living in Ohio at the time.
“I mostly didn’t want to slog through the jungles and get shot at,” he said as his reason for choosing the Air Force. “I figured I would be harder to hit at 70,000 feet.”
In his role as mechanic, Page spent 13 months in Taiwan and then also made trips to Germany, England, Puerto Rico and Panama.
On one mission, Page and his crew took members of the 82nd Airborne Division to South Korea.
“We rode around a lot,” this veteran said.
When his service was complete, he moved to Blount County, where his parents already had relocated. He said he loves the small town of Friendsville and also Blount County.
He is a huge University of Tennessee basketball fan.
There is one more organization that helped get this roofing project on the move for Page. It is Habitat for Humanity.
Page said he had a group of youth volunteers that put a roof on his house years ago through Habitat, but it hasn’t held up.
He has had to deal with leaks and said tiles in his home are in need of replacing.
When Page contacted Habitat, they immediately when to work to find a solution to his roofing problem. That’s when they contacted Owens Corning and asked if they could assist.
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project was meant for such situations as this.
On hand Friday morning to check on progress was Matt Hullander, president of Hullco. The business was started 43 years ago by his father, first in Chattanooga. There is now a corporate office in Knoxville.
Hullander explained that his business is a platinum dealer for Owens Corning, and they have done 180 projects like this one around the country over the past three years.
“They chose Mr. Page and we are so fortunate to be invited to be a part of it because we love giving back to veterans like him,” Hullander said. “We wanted to honor him for his service that he gave to his country.”
The project didn’t just involve new shingles, Hulander pointed out. It was an entire roofing system with special underlaying, ridge cap and vent.
The value of the system is between $10,000 and $12,000.
His seal of approval
Work was going quickly by mid-morning. Page was outside, checking on progress. He said they picked a beautiful day for installation. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky.
“It is not just a roof,” Page said. “It is top-of-the-line Owens Corning, one of the best.”
This one should last many years, Hullander said.
It was Habitat for Humanity’s home repair program that helped Page with his roof repairs initially. The program is designed to help homeowners so they can continue to live in their homes for years to come.
Page said there is such a need, especially when you consider what it would cost to find another place to live.
“One of the biggest problems in Blount County is affordable housing,” he said. “Habitat is doing all they can to solve that problem.”
Like all veterans, Page is forever grateful he was able to serve his country and then come home; some of his friends didn’t. He is full of memories about his Vietnam-era service, but said he learned some valuable lessons being so far from home.
“One of the things that sticks with me being in a flying squadron — how lucky we have it in this country,” he said. “That would be one thing. You spend a year in Taiwan and you realize what we have versus what those people have.”
This veteran also has advice for those of us with anxieties over the current pandemic, isolation or other stressful situations.
“It doesn’t matter where you live or how you live, you can be happy if you want to,” he advised.
