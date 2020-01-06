A beginner ukulele class for ages 13 and up is being taught by Anna Uptain at the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State Community College. No musical experience is necessary. Students will need to bring their own ukulele or rent one from the instructor. The class will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 14 through Feb. 18. Cost is $105 plus a $5 materials fee payable to the instructor.
To register, call 865-539-7167 or visit www.pstcc.edu/bcs. To rent a ukulele, email bcs@pstcc.edu.
