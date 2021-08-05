Anna Uptain is offering beginner group ukulele lessons at Pellissippi State Community College campus in Blount County for ages 13 and up. The lessons will be held Sept. 7 to Oct. 12 from 6-7;30 p.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $105. To register, call 865-539-7167.
In addition, Uptain will teach dueling banjos for beginners at the Hardin Valley campus of Pellissippi State Community College. Classes will be held Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. each Thursday. Cost is $105. Call 865-539-7167 to register. There is an additional $8 materials fee.
Students will need to provide their own instruments in each class.
