The Blount County Friends of the Library will host the spring used book sale Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7 at the library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Thursday hours, from noon to 6 p.m are for Friends members only. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public. There will be a great selection of books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, records, collectibles and more. Most items range in price from 50 cents to $2. Credit cards are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.