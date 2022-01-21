University of Tennessee AgResearch plans to host 19 in-person and online field days in 2022. Most of the events will take place on AgResearch campuses across the state. One event will be held weekly and online.
Field days are traditional events for the AgResearch and Education centers, dating back to their inception. It’s a time for producers, members of the public, and other researchers to see research and education in action. Attendance at these events can range from several dozen people to thousands.
Topics will include turf and ornamental crops, row crops, cow production, vegetable crops, and forestry, just some of the diverse topics AgResearch works on every year.
The field days will begin in February and continue through October. Times are subject to change and will be posted on utia.tennes see.edu accordingly. These events are scheduled in the eastern region.
