The University of Tennessee Culinary Institute will present an online cooking class, French and North African Vegetable Ratatouille, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Registration fee is $15.
Chef Jeff Ross will take participants on a virtual tour of his home garden while gathering fresh vegetables for the dish. He'll show how to select, prepare and slow cook the stew and how to garnish the dish with edible flowers. In addition, participants will learn how to take a recipe and spin it by creating field fresh flavors with new spices and herbs. Properly cooking fresh vegetables and slow cooking will be part of the instruction.
The session will be pre-recorded and shown through Zoom. Ross will be present to answer questions.
Ross is Blackberry Farm's field school manager. To register, go to https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=35. Class size is limited to 25. Contact Terri at tgiesewr@utk.edu to be placed on a waiting list for future class.
