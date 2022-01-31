UT Extension Blount County is announcing 4-H beef steer tagging event. Any 4-H or FFA youth wishing to exhibit beef steers in 2022 have two options to get their animals tagged and registered.
The first will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Cumberland County Fairgrounds, 34 Music Road, Crossville. The other will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at Brehm Animal Science Arena, 2506 River Drive, Knoxville.
For more information, call the 4-H office at 865-982-6430 or email James McMillion at jmcmilli@utk.edu.
