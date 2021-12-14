The Master Gardener program is offered by The University of Tennessee Extension and other land-grant universities across the nation.
Many individuals become a master gardener to learn more about gardening and plants from an unbiased and trusted source. Many join to give back to their community through education — by teaching and demonstrating proper practices. Others join to meet fellow, like-minded people that enjoy gardening and find meaning and purpose by being a part of such an organization.
Extension agents, specialists and certified master gardeners train and certify volunteers as Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners with over 40 hours of class training. Class topics include soil health, insect pests, plant diseases, environmental stewardship, pollinators, vegetable gardening, fruits, home lawn management, choosing landscape plants and much more. Once training is completed, there are many opportunities to complete the required 40 hours of volunteer service hours to become a certified master gardener.
Blount County Extension Master Gardener applications are now being accepted and will be available at www.bcmgtn.org. Training classes will be held on Tuesday mornings and begin Jan. 25, 2022. Please contact the Blount County office by calling 865-982-6430, ext. 5 for more information or email James Hutchison at jhutch28@utk.edu.
