With spring approaching, you can keep your garden thriving with plants from the annual Spring Plant Sale at the University of Tennessee Gardens, Crossville. This year, the sale offers new, award-winning, pollinator plants and several other on-trend plants. S
taff horticulturist Shalena Durkot and Master Gardeners will be available to assist in your selection to meet your garden goals.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, May 7. Cash and checks will be accepted and admission is free.
With a $35 donation, you can become a member of the UT Gardens. The donations help support many of the activities and beneficial research taking place at the UT Gardens, Crossville. Member benefits include receiving the UT Gardens magazine twice a year along with reciprocal admissions benefits at more than 300 gardens across the United States. For more information on the program, or to become a member, visit the UT Gardens website: utgardens.tennessee.edu. To become a member of the UT Gardens, follow the link under the “Support the Gardens” menu.
