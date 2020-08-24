Invest in your garden now with fantastic selections for fall planting. The University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, will host its annual Fabulous Fall Plant Sale online this year with wonderful selections available for purchase.
The sale opens to members of the UT Gardens, Knoxville, on Aug. 28 and will open to the public on Aug. 31. The sale closes Sept. 7. Purchases may be picked up by appointment only Sept. 11 and 12, and UT Gardens, Knoxville, staff will be following contactless pickup procedures.
Members of the UT Gardens, Knoxville, also receive a 10% discount on all purchases. Memberships may be purchased now and a catalog of available plants will soon be listed on the UT Gardens website at utgardens.tennessee.edu. A variety of flowering perennials, uncommon evergreens, dwarf and full size shrubs and trees and much more will be available.
Featured plants for this sale include two local Tennessee stars as well as three other quality selections chosen for their beauty and adaptability. “Tennessee Orange” Azalea was bred in collaboration with renowned azalea hybridizer Vivian Abney to provide Volunteer spirit for the home landscape. This hybrid native flame azalea displays vivid orange blooms in early summer and is sure to become a statewide garden legend.
Another local favorite, named after the iconic 1982 Knoxville World’s Fair globe, is Japanese Cornel Dogwood “Sunsphere.” A deciduous tree that grows 15-25 feet tall and bursts into bloom with copious amounts of cheerful yellow flower tufts in late January to early February, it will bring beauty and cheer to the dull days of winter. Black Cat® Pussywillow is another winter favorite with silver-black catkins perfect for flower arrangements or simply adding a unique flair to your plant collection. This medium-sized, easy-to-grow, deciduous shrub grows up to 12 feet tall and wide and is tolerant of wet soils.
The final two selections are hardy, deer-resistant, seedless, non-invasive selections of the classic garden staple spirea. Double Play Doozie and Double Play Blue Kazoo are both small shrubs with eye-catching leaf color and lovely long lasting flowers. Doozie has red spring foliage that transitions to a rich green with deep pink flowers and Blue Kazoo displays cool blue foliage with large white flower clusters.
Great gardeners know that fall is the ideal time for planting because the soil is still warm from the summer sun while the air begins to cool, creating the perfect environment for healthy root growth. This combined with declining pest and disease populations is a recipe for success.
Work and planning now will pay off in the spring with strong healthy plants growing beautifully in a home garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.