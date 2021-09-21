The University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, will hold its annual fall plant sale beginning with a preview sale for Gardens members, volunteers and UT employees at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
The event opens to the public 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The sale promises to deliver a diverse selection of plants including regionally native species, assorted trees, shrubs, conifers, perennial flowers and foliage plants as well as houseplants and edibles.
As an added value, Gardens staff and Master Gardeners will be on hand to help customers with plant suggestions and general garden advice. Friday evening shoppers will be offered the opportunity to bring one hand tool per guest for free blade sharpening. Tool sharpening will be limited to the first 50 participants.
“We are so excited about the selections we are going to be offering this fall and having an onsite sale where fellow plant enthusiasts can see what they’re getting in person makes it even more exciting,” Interim Director James Newburn said. “Seeing our old friends and new faces at the sale while maintaining safety precautions should make for a fun-filled day.”
This year’s featured plants include five specially selected flowering shrubs in a range of colors and sizes. The UT Gardens exclusive Tennessee Orange azalea is a crowd favorite with signature orange blooms adorning the 6-by-6-foot plant in early summer. Three easy-to-grow panicle hydrangeas will also be highlighted, and Double Play Candy Corn spirea is the final featured plant.
UT Gardens memberships may be purchased or renewed either Friday or Saturday, and Gardens members receive 10%t off their plant sale purchases. All proceeds from the fall plant sale will benefit the UT Gardens, Knoxville.
You can find the gardens just off Neyland Drive behind the UT Veterinary Medical Center on the Institute of Agriculture campus. Free visitor parking is available directly across from the entrance to the UT Gardens.
For more information, see the Gardens website: utia.tennessee.edu/state-botanical-garden.
