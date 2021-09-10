Birdhouses installed throughout the UT Gardens, Knoxville, as part of the 2021 Art in the Gardens project will soon become available for purchase through an online auction. The theme of the Art in the Gardens project is Home Sweet Home — A Birdhouse Exhibit, with more than 40 birdhouses included in the exhibit.
Bidding on these unique birdhouses will open at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and close online at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. To access the auction site, visit ut
Sale items include the birdhouses, supporting rods and counterweights used to steady the structures. All pieces are currently on display in the UT Gardens, Knoxville, during daylight hours with exhibit guides available at the entrance kiosk or from the UT Gardens website. Items may also be viewed on the UT Gardens, Knoxville, Facebook page.
Amateur and professional artists from East Tennessee donated their time and talent to artistically interpret this year’s theme with fun and creative designs. This year’s theme includes two different styles of birdhouses, and each artist was provided with one or both styles to embellish using media of their choice. After being returned to the UT Gardens, each birdhouse was mounted and installed throughout the gardens for visitors to enjoy.
Fabricated from marine-grade plywood, these weather-resistant birdhouses are functional as well as beautiful. The project was designed to promote community participation and foster artist collaboration at the UT Gardens as well as raise awareness and support for the Gardens.
