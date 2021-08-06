The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture will host the Fall Gardeners’ Festival on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. The festival is in-person, open to the public and free to attend. Activities include educational workshops, exhibits, Ask-the-Expert and wagon tours of the entire facility, including the Plateau Discovery Gardens, one of three sites that together comprise the Tennessee State Botanical Garden. A number of educational exhibits and garden vendors will also be on hand for a trade show.
Topics to be featured during the festival’s in-person educational seminars include: Foodscaping: Edible Landscaping, Backyard Berries: Tipping, Tasting and Tennessee Trials, Appalachian Natives and Plant Lore, Gardening Under Trees, Groundcovers: How Low Can You Grow?, Fruit and Nut Crops for Tennessee, Mushrooms in the Garden, How to Avoid Costly Landscape Mistakes, Pollinators in the Garden, Rain Gardening, Conifers and Iris and Pineapple Lilies.
Pre-registration, while not required, can be found at tiny.utk.edu/2021fallgardener. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. (8 a.m. CDT) with presentations beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase.
An Ask-the-Expert table will also be available for any plant or pest identification or general garden problem-solving needs. Participants should plan to bring samples of plants or pests for identification.
Learn more online about these events and more field days scheduled throughout 2021 online at agresearch.tennessee.edu/field-days.
The Fall Gardeners’ Festival is held in cooperation with the Cumberland County Master Gardeners Association. More information can be found online at ccmga.org.
The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is located off Highway 70N at 320 Experiment Station Road in Crossville. A map to the facility and complete directions are available online at plateau.tennessee.edu.
