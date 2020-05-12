The University of Tennessee Culinary Institute will present an online community cooking class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. This will be an opportunity to learn about fresh herbs and how they can elevate your cooking to new heights. Holly Jones will talk about rosemary and thyme pruning and propagation techniques. The presentation will include a virtual tour of the UT Gardens.
In the kitchen, participants will learn how to make a three-herb pork chop with roasted purple cabbage and apples. Included in the demonstration will be the opportunity to learn about herbs, how to grow your own, recipes, how to stock the pantry and refrigerator and ingredient substitutions.
The session will be pre-recorded and shown through Zoom. Class fee is $15.
To register, go to, https://bit.ly/UTHerbs.
Serves: 4
3-4 cups fresh baby spinach, washed and drained
1 cup strawberries, wash, capped and sliced lengthwise
6 ounces goat cheese, sliced
1/3 cup pecans, roughly chopped
6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons maple syrup
½ teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped
Kosher salt and pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Roll each cheese slice into walnut size balls.
Coat each with nuts, cover and freeze while making salad or longer if planning ahead.
Mound spinach into large salad bowl. Arrange berries atop spinach.
Whisk 6 tablespoons olive oil, vinegar, and maple syrup in small bowl to blend. Add thyme. Season dressing with salt and pepper to taste. Place goat cheese onto parchment lined sheet pan and toast in oven for about 3-4 minutes.
Do not allow cheese to melt, only soften. Arrange cheese on top of salad and drizzle with dressing. Use any cheese that you like.
A good substitute is cream cheese. S
ubstitute pecans for almonds or walnuts or eliminate if you have a nut allergy.
Use dried cranberries to replace nuts. No need to toast in oven.
Add other fruits that are available.
Make a strawberry vinaigrette with any remaining strawberries you may have. This is a great way to preserve the strawberries. The vinaigrette will keep up to 2 weeks refrigerated.
If you only have dark balsamic it is okay to use. For a milder vinaigrette use grapeseed oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.