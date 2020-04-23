The University of Tennessee Culinary Institute will present its 2020 spring online community cooking class at 6 p.m. on May 6. Chef Joseph Blauvelt will demonstrate how to make Slow Roasted Chicken Thighs with Olivada. Included in this demonstration will be the opportunity to learn new cooking skills from the comfort of your own home, the recipe, provided prior to class so you can cook along with chef, an equipment list, substitutions, to eliminate unnecessary trips to the store and the opportunity to share your results via FaceBook. Dishes will be highlighted when participants send in their pictures.
Chef Joseph will pre-record the cooking segment and UT will show the video through Zoom. Blauvelt will be present to answer any questions.
Participants will be provided a link to sign in to the Zoom cooking class schedule. All you need is a computer or other devise from which you can access the internet. In order to be seen that device needs a camera.
To register, go to https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=35. Make sure you receive a confirmation when registering online.
To mail a check contact Terri at tgeiser@utk.edu. Class fee is $15. Class size is limited to 30.
Blauvelt has been teaching classes for the UT Culinary Institute Community Cooking Classes for several years. He has been in the food industry for 31 years. He graduated with a dual degree in Culinary and Pastry Arts from Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky, continuing on to work the Cannes Film Festival and pursuing baking instruction from Gerard’s Bakery in Oberkorn, Luxembourg.
