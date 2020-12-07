The University of Tennessee Department of Theatre presents Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” read by Carol Mayo Jenkins, recorded on location at the Mabry Hazen House, and directed by John Sipes. The free, streaming recording is available now through Dec. 25.
In conjunction with the reading, a “Full Belly Fund” virtual food drive has been set up with Second Harvest to provide food for the community. To watch “A Christmas Memory” and to donate to the Full Belly Fund, go to https://clarencebrowntheatre.com/a-christmas-memory/.
Truman Garcia Capote was an American novelist, short story writer, screenwriter, playwright and actor. Several of his short stories, novels, and plays have been praised as literary classics, including the novella “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and the true crime novel, “In Cold Blood.”
First published in 1956, “A Christmas Memory” is an autobiographical recollection of Capote’s rural Alabama boyhood. Seven-year-old Buddy inaugurates the Christmas season by crying out to his cousin: “It’s fruitcake weather!” Thus begins an unforgettable portrait of an enduring friendship between two innocent souls — one young and one old — and the memories they share of beloved holiday rituals.
Now a holiday classic, “A Christmas Memory” has been broadcast, recorded, filmed, and staged multiple times, in award-winning productions.
“I saw a televised adaptation of “A Christmas Memory,” narrated by Truman Capote, many years ago. The story struck an emotional chord in me that has resonated ever since,” said director John Sipes.
Sipes is a professor in the Department of Theatre at the University of Tennessee. Before joining the UT faculty, he was a director and the resident movement director for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for 15 seasons. Prior to his residency at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Sipes was a director and movement director for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival for 12 seasons and served as the festival’s artistic director for five seasons. Directing credits include productions at the Clarence Brown Theatre, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Milwaukee Rep, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, the Illinois Shakespeare Festival and others.
The story was recorded on location at The Mabry-Hazen House, which is a historic home located on an eight-acre site at 1711 Dandridge Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the crest of Mabry’s Hill.
