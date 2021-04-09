The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. The location is Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave. Those attending should use the Cumberland Avenue entrance and follow signage to the ballroom.
Recipients will receive Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Because it is a single-dose vaccine, only one appointment is required. Do not make an appointment if you have already received the first dose of another COVID-19 vaccine.
While vaccinations in Tennessee are open to anyone 16 and older, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for emergency use in people under age 18. The Pfizer vaccine is not available through the university. You must therefore be 18 or older to make an appointment.
The clinic will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment for the April 13 clinic, go to signupgenius.com/go/13aprpublicsu.
The online signup page includes the required consent form and additional information. Participants are asked to complete the consent form in advance of their appointment and bring the completed form to their appointment. Consent forms will also be available at the clinic.
Parking for the event is free at the Volunteer Hall Parking Garage, 1525 White Avenue. Signage will direct attendees to the Student Union, and shuttles will be available to transport individuals with mobility issues. Attendees will need to present the vaccination card they receive at the clinic to validate their parking when leaving the garage.
