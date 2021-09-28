UT/TSU Extension Blount County is offering a unique experience combining nutrition and cooking with cultural cuisine.
Are you curious about cooking popular Latino meals but not sure where to begin? Do you want to cook healthier meals on a budget?
Spend three evenings learning how to choose healthy foods, prepare meals and save money in cooking workshops using recipes popular in the Caribbean and Mexico. Learn some of the language, ingredients and shopping tips. Receive free kitchen tools and cookbooks at every session.
The program series is Wednesday, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the UT/TSU Blount County Extension Office 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville. Contact Sheri Arden at 865-982-6430 extension 6434 or sarden1@utk.edu to register. Classes will be in-person or a Zoom option can be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.