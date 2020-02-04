The Blount County Public Library will host a unique Valentine’s concert featuring harps and harpists from across East Tennessee under the direction of legendary harp teacher William Lovelace. The 16th annual Harp Ensemble Concert will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Lasting approximately one hour, the program will include solo and ensemble selections from standard repertoire for harps.
Notable student members of the ensemble come from the surrounding areas; as well as several harp students from Maryville City Schools.
Lovelace, harp instructor for East Tennessee, served for two six-year terms on the board of the American Harp Society, serving as National President for four of those 12 years. He moved to East Tennessee in 1989, where he began teaching and performing locally. Many of his students have gone on to perform with the Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Symphony of the Mountains Youth Orchestra in Kingsport, the Orchestra at Maryville College, the University of Tennessee Symphony Orchestra, and at national competitions.
Open to the public, this program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville. For further information about library programs or services, call the library at 865-982-0981 or visit www.blountlibrary.org.
