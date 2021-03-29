Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of the classic story, “The Velveteen Rabbit.” This beloved story was written by Margery Williams and adapted for the stage by James Still.
The play will be 7 p.m. Tickets will be limited for each performance and each group or family will be distanced from each other. Masks are required inside the theatre at all times. Ionopure air sanitizers are used throughout the theatre.
“The Velveteen Rabbit” is a beloved tale faithfully told and carefully expanded for the stage. It is an emotional journey through time, as told through the eyes of a young child looking back on her childhood. By reliving the relationship between her 4-year-old self and her favorite toy, the velveteen rabbit, she rediscovers the true meaning of friendship. Central to the story is, of course, the velveteen rabbit, who is introduced to the idea of becoming real by the old rocking horse.
The play explores the rewards of loyalty, the poignancy of loss, and the wonderful, surprising powers of love. Appropriate for all ages.
The play is performed by eight talented young actors from ages 8 to 16. The Velveteen Rabbit will be played by KCT veteran Julia Lance. Young Stevie will be portrayed by Vivienne Bullard with older Stevie played by Annabel Dattilo. The rest of the cast features veterans, Mara Kate Barker, Abby Holm, and Ally Summie. Ethan Anderson and Gabrielle Marlow are making their KCT debuts in this production.
The show is directed by KCT Student Intern Eric Magee. The play is designed by young student designers from ages 11 to 15. Ava Bradshaw provides the scenic design with assistant Eason Bullard. Lydia Baxter provides the lighting design with Diego Almeida assisting. Maddy Grace Payne will design and build the costumes with assistants Evie Braude and Janie Long. The properties master is Cooper Delamain, and the play’s stage manager is Nico Ellerbusch.
Tickets are $12-$15 and can be purchased at www.knoxville
