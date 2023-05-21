Dick Poling (right) gives Chip Hawley his prize money for winning the Bible trivia contest held by Veterans Coffee Fellowship. These veterans get together each Wednesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vienna Coffee in Maryville.
For two hours each Wednesday, veterans from all branches of service with time served all over the world gather here in Maryville for coffee and conversation.
The idea for Veterans Coffee Fellowship was Chaplain Vern Gardai’s, U.S. Army retired, who belonged to a similar group when he lived in Texas. He said there are great organizations like Veterans of Foreign Wars and others, but he wanted to be able to meet weekly, not monthly. Not finding one, he created this one.
Veterans Coffee Fellowship meets from 2-4 p.m. each Wednesday at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St., Maryville. There are no set agendas or business meetings to sit through, members said. Topics are what’s on the minds of these veterans as they connect with others with similar experiences and careers.
There are about 10 who are the core group, Gardai said, but attendance can sometimes double as veterans come when they can. Homer White, at 93, is the oldest. Last month, they celebrated the club’s first anniversary.
On this particular Wednesday, a prize was awarded in a Bible trivia contest, which was won by Chip Hawley, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Army. He won $50.
Each week as new veterans attend, they share some of their background and get to know the others. Sam Russell came to this meeting for the first time. He is a volunteer driver who takes veterans to the James H. Quillen VA Medial Center in Johnson City, a service he’s provided for 18 years.
The free rides are available to veterans on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Russell said. The van leaves out of Maryville for the round trip of 253 miles.
The van is owned by the VA Hospital, donated by AMVETS National.
“I am on my third van, close to my fourth,” Russell said. He added that he’s taken close to 500 veterans a year to their medical appointments.
Russell served his country in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and also stateside. He spent 23 years in the military. “I would do it all over again,” he told this group of veteran brothers.
Also in attendance was Nathan Weinbaum, director of Blount County’s Veterans Affairs.
Gardai and the others encourage other veterans to visit the Veterans Coffee Fellowship. There is no cost, no attendance is taken. This is a social group, Gardai said. Some come early or state late for the meetings, Gardai said. All have made new friends.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
