A Veterans Coffee event will be held at 2 p.m. today at Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St. in downtown Maryville. This will be a time for veterans to get together and talk. Participants can bring their own non-alcoholic drink or purchase at the venue. This group will be meeting each Wednesday.
For more information, call Vern Gardai at 512-599-0354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.