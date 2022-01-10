On Jan. 4, Blount County Post 5154 Veterans of Foreign Wars and auxiliary presented awards to the first place winners of its annual youth scholarship programs.
MacKenzie A. Kirkland, a seventh grader at Carpenters Middle School, is the winner of the Patriots Pen Youth Essay competition.
Jacqueline E. Maclean is an 11th grader at Maryville High School and is the winner of the Voice of Democracy Youth Essay competition.
The Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay competition is a worldwide VFW program that provides students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to write a 300 to 400 word theme-based essay expressing their views on democracy while competing for awards and prizes. This year’s theme was “How can I be a good American?”
The Voice of Democracy competition is a worldwide VFW program that provides students in grades 9-12 with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy. It is an audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a 3 to 5-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme while competing for worthwhile awards and prizes. This year’s theme was “America: Where do we go from here?”
