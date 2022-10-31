Collin Click, 7, and Scarlett Click, 6, explore an ambulance with guidance from Michelle White of AMR. Kids had the chance to visit several vehicles, play games and enjoy lunch at the VFW Post 5154 Family Freedom Fest.
Twin brothers Terry and Jerry Orr will be retiring from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office in November. The brothers will end their careers on the same day together. They were recognized for their time at the Sheriff’s Office during VFW Post 5154’s Family Freedom Fest Saturday, Oct. 29.
Craig Plantrich helps Addison Burk, 5, into a flight helmet as she sits in the cockpit of VFW Post 5154's Apache helicopter. The helicopter is on static display at the post and is always a crowd pleaser with visitors like the large crowd on hand for Saturday's Family Freedom Fest.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5154 held its Family Freedom Fest on Saturday. The event lasted from noon to 3 p.m. and included games with prizes, a first responders awards ceremony, display of military vehicles, trunk or treat, free pizza and VFW Auxiliary exhibits. The weather was nice for the outdoor event. The Post is located on Hobbs Road in Louisville.
