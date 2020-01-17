Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5154 in Louisville announced the local winners in the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contest for students in middle and high school.
Rebecca Stone, principal at Alcoa High School, was awarded the Patriotic Citizen Award for her continuous support of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States by ensuring her students and staff are recognized for their participation in patriotic programs. Over the years, she has submitted one of her teachers from AHS for recognition and encourages her students to enter the essay contest.
The Voice of Democracy contest is for high school students. Winners were Cassandra Horwege of Farragut High School (first place), Ailcy McGill of Alcoa High (second place) and McKinley Watson, also of Alcoa High (third place).
The Patriot’s Pen essay contest is for students in middle school. Winners are Zion V. Carnes, a sixth grade home school student from Friendsville (first place), Joshua Choy, sixth grader at Alcoa Middle (second place).
The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Betsy Harris, a third grade teacher at Rockford Elementary.
Gina Feldblum, a history/government teacher at Alcoa High is the High School Teacher of the Year.
