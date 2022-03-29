The Blount County Public Library is holding a Zoom video editing class on Tuesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Pictures may tell a thousand words, but videos tell a thousand more. Good videos help to tell a better story. Wil Davenport of More Than Memories will be leading a Zoom workshop teaching basic video editing skills. Learn how to create and edit your own videos using your own photos. In this hands-on interactive workshop, you'll get to practice things like trimming out unwanted footage, adding transitions between clips, adding titles into your video, creating a video slideshow and more. Davenport will be using a PC to demonstrate.
Class size is limited and registration is required. To register, go to www.blountlibrary.org; What’s Happening?; and Adult Event Registration. A link connecting you to the class will be sent to you before the class.
