Vienna Coffee House in Maryville recently held a student art exhibit for students ages 6 through teens. The art is now being displayed in the upstairs loft of the building, located at 212 College St.
This is the first time student work was displayed in the loft.
The students are part of a summer camp hosted by Studio 212, an art studio in Maryville. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, now through July 6. The students had a reception on June 21 at Vienna.
Deede Edle is Vienna Coffee House art coordinator. She has organized several adult art displays in the past. She said there may be another student art exhibit at Vienna at the end of the summer.
