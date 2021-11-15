Vienna Coffee House in Maryville osted its 2021 ninth annual Arts of Vienna Fine Art Competition. The competition theme was “Fall Food Art Extravaganza.”
There was a fun twist. For the the Artisan Award, Vienna baking staff created a food item inspired from the winning art piece.
The winner of the Artisan Award is Norma Riegle of Maryville, with her painting “Fly Away, Lemon Butterfly Cupcakes.”
Other winners are Michele Croslin of Maryville, first place award; Gloria Nelson of Maryville, best of show; Laurie Szilvagyi of Vonore, second place award; and Lea Anne Law of Knoxville, honorable mention.
The Fall Food Art Extravaganza Fine Art Exhibit will display through Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.