The Village Quilters, a local quilt guild, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021 and is marking this milestone with a unique fundraiser to support the guild’s charitable initiatives.
The Shop Hop event is June 8-10 and features six quilt stores in the region. Each of these stores has continued to support the quilt guild during the pandemic when many nonprofits faced challenging times. Each shop is also donating a portion of their proceeds during the event to the guild.
Anyone can purchase a passport to participate in the Shop Hop for $5. If you visit each of the six stores over the three days of the event, and get your passport stamped, you will be entered for a drawing to win one of several prizes.
In 2020, the guild had to cancel its quilt show, the largest fundraiser for the organization. Funds raised from the Shop Hop will allow the guild to continue making and donating quilts for Quilts of Valor and Newborns in Need. The guild also makes and donates quilts to local nursing homes and shelters for individuals in need and brings in speakers and provides classes for guild members.
In addition, the Village Quilters will be selling unique, professional-quality, handmade items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ our Savior Lutheran Church in Loudon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the duration of the shop hop. Items include quilts, table runners, towels and other wonderful gifts. During a typical year, this Boutique arm of the guild sells items at the quilt show as another fundraising opportunity for the organization. All funds raised through this sale benefit the guild’s charitable initiatives.
Participating shops include:
• Mom & Megg Quilt Shop (808 Valley Home Road, Dandridge)
• Mountain Creek Quilt Shop (3531 Highway 411 South, Maryville)
• Twisted Sisters Quilt Shop (240 Gill St., Alcoa)
• Stitches ‘N’ Stuff Fabric Shoppe (7553 Barnett Way, Powell)
• Magic Cat and Joyful Noise shops will be located at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Loudon for Shop Hop event.
The Village Quilters guild is located in Loudon. The guild has more than 300 current members from all over East Tennessee. Guests are welcome to the guild’s general meetings. For more information, check out villagequilters.com.
