The Village Tinker, 417 W. Broadway, Maryville, is a drop-off location for the Santas for Seniors program benefitting clients of Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels. Community members are asked to bring any new/unused items by the store between now and Dec. 4. Suggested items include kitchen towels, scarves and gloves, socks, bath towels, heating pads, night lights, game books, blankets and throws, chocolate and flashlights.
Those who drop off items will receive a coupon to use at The Village Tinker for a future purchase during the holidays.
