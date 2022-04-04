Historic Ramsey House is gearing up for its ninth season of Vintage Base Ball. Over the past eight years, the grounds of the Historic Ramsey House have played host to two local Tennessee Vintage Base Ball Association teams, the Knoxville Holstons and the Emmett Machinists. These two teams are modeled after two original teams that played here in Knoxville during the 1860s.
The first game will take place at noon on April 10 between the Emmett Machinists and Nashville Maroons. Then at 2 p.m., the Knoxville Holstons will play the Nashville Maroons.
This is a free event for the entire family. As always, concessions will be available, and all proceeds will go directly to the ongoing preservation of Historic Ramsey House. Make sure to bring your own chair and a shady umbrella or tent.
For more information and frequently asked questions, visit https://ramseyhouse.org/
calendar. Historic Ramsey House is located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville.
