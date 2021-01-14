Virtual music lessons are being offered through Pellissippi State Community College, including Virtual Adult Beginner Ukulele, Guitar and Mandolin classes (Ages 13+) using the Zoom platform.
Virtual/Online Beginner Ukulele will be offered Tuesdays, Jan. 19 to Feb. 23, from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost is $105 and you must have your own ukulele. All materials will be sent either via email or during Zoom class.
Virtual/Online Not Your Traditional Beginner Guitar Class is set for Wednesdays, Jan. 20 to Feb. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Cost is $105, must have your own guitar and a shortcut/or regular Kyser Guitar capo.
Virtual/Online Quick Pickin’ Beginner Mandolin will be held on Thursdays from Jan. 21 to Feb. 25, 6-7:30 p.m. with a cost of $105. Must have your own mandolin. There is also a $10 material fee for instructional book in pdf format to be paid to the instructor.
To register, call Pellissippi State Continuing Education at 865-539-7167.
