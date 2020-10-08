For years, Pastor Wayne Atchley has been sharing his love of Southern gospel music, first in partnership with fellow pastor and friend Rick Morgan as the two presented a series of concerts featuring some of the best entertainment in the business.
Those events were held at Wilson Chapel on the campus of Maryville College, a performance venue replaced by a more spacious Clayton Center for the Arts. Atchley and Morgan came together to host eight high-energy concerts there.
“We have had all of the big names,” Atchley said. “The Inspirations and the McKameys. “We filled the seats.”
Thousands of people experienced the concerts, which Atchley said are like a church service with altar calls. He said over the course of nine years, there were 63 people who made professions of faith while attending the concerts.
Then a few years ago, Atchley started a new series of annual Southern gospel concerts at Alcoa Intermediate School’s gymnasium. Morgan had moved away to Madisonville, but Atchley carried on the tradition.
This year, on Oct. 17, the venue is Atchley’s church, Bible Baptist, in Maryville. He said the church will seat 250 and he hopes to fill it to capacity. There is room in the choir area for a few more, he said.
Initially, this East Tennessee Gospel Concerts event would have been held in April at Alcoa Intermediate, but COVID-19 had something to say about that. A summer date was eyed, too, but the pandemic hasn’t let up.
Atchley very much wanted to present a concert he said might help people overcome some of their fears and anxieties that are in overdrive in 2020.
The lineup will include Jordan Amburn and Adoration, Mike Upright and also Cross Connection. Amburn is a local pastor; the trio performed at Dollywood’s Southern Gospel Festival this past week. Upright is from Robbinsville, North Carolina. Cross Connection hails from Knoxville.
The original plan had the Supernals on the list of performers, but Atchley said members of the group contracted coronavirus. The group has been a Southern gospel staple in Blount County for decades.
There is no admission fee, but a love offering will be taken for the performers. Wearing face masks, Atchley said, is optional.
Common denominators
Coming alongside Atchley to help with the promotional side of things is longtime friend Roger Rex, an officer with Alcoa Police Department. His admiration of the Southern gospel tradition is one common denominator with Atchley.
But, there is one more that is a little out of the ordinary, for Atchley and Rex have bonded over their love of pro wrestling.
Rex owns East Tennessee Championship Wrestling, and Atchley said he wrestled for years upon his exit from military service in the Marine Corps. The Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient now manages a tag team for Rex.
Once it is safe again, these two will team up once more for this sport they have in common. Rex has a teenage son who wrestles.
For now, these two friends are working on bringing a spirit-filled evening of gospel tunes to the stage.
On Oct. 17, Rex will have one more duty at the concert — pit master. Rex has agreed to prepare pulled pork and grilled hot dogs. Plates that include either meat along with chips and drinks will be sold for $5. Desserts are $1 extra. The proceeds will go to the performers, along with any money made from a silent auction being held that day. Food will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall.
Atchley has been pastor at Bible Baptist for 16 years. He was ordained in 1988. He said he hopes to see familiar faces in the crowd as well as new ones at the concert. The messages being brought might be just what people need to hear right now, he said.
He was talking briefly with a fellow preacher who talked about living in fear. Atchley said the preacher told him the phrase “Fear not,” appears in the Bible more than 300 times.
That is something to think about, Atchley said.
