Volunteer docents are needed at the Blount County Historical Museum, which houses a comprehensive collection of artifacts depicting the history of this community dating back many decades.
The museum is supported by volunteers and private donations, and admission is free. Donations are appreciated.
It is located at 1006 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. If you would like to volunteer, call the museum at 865-454-4256 or contact Linda Baker Linda1352@gmail.com or 865-604-5634.
