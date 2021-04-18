Volunteers are invited to join the Town of Louisville and Keep Blount Beautiful for the annual Town of Louisville Cleanup on May 1 from 8:30 a.m. - noon. Volunteers should meet at Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road, at 8:30 a.m. to gather supplies and receive instruction.
The litter pick up will then take place on designated Louisville streets, parks, and waterways. Volunteers are advised to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. Litter pickup supplies will be provided.
This event is one in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup (BCGAC), an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community.
For more information, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keepblount@gmail.com.
