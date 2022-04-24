Volunteers are invited to join the Town of Louisville and Keep Blount Beautiful for the annual Town of Louisville Cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. Each year, Keep Blount Beautiful partners with the town on this initiative to keep Louisville clean through a litter pickup.
Volunteers should meet at Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Rd, at 8:30 a.m. to gather supplies and receive instruction. The cleanup will then take place on designated Louisville streets, parks and waterways. Volunteers are advised to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. Litter pickup supplies will be provided including safety vests, gloves, litter pickers and trash bags. A pizza lunch will be provided after the cleanup.
The Town of Lousiville also welcomes volunteer groups such as businesses, neighborhoods, families and community groups to participate in Adopt-A-Mile, a litter eradication program in which volunteers adopt a section of road to keep clean, on a Louisville roadway. To apply for Adopt-A-Mile, visit the Programs tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org.
The Town of Louisville Cleanup is one of Keep Blount Beautiful’s events in celebration of the 2022 Blount County Great American Cleanup (BCGAC), an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community.
For more information, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keepblount@gmail.com.
